Volunteer ranger killed in Yala bomb blast

Soldiers inspect the scene of a bomb blast in Bannang Sata district of Yala on Saturday morning. (Photo: Santisuktai Facebook page)

A member of a ranger patrol was killed and two others wounded in a bomb attack in Bannang Sata district of Yala on Saturday morning.

The attack occurred at about 7am. Rangers and volunteers were patrolling on foot at Ubae Moo 1 village in tambon Bacho when a bomb hidden in the area suddenly exploded, according to the Bannang Sata police station radio centre.

The force of the blast injured three members of the team, one of whom died later.

Volunteer ranger Wanchai Muthasukphaisarn, 28, sustained serious injures and was later pronounced dead. Sgt Wichian Panyo and volunteer Wimol Chanthakhun suffered from chest pains and ringing ears. They were being treated at Bannang Sata Hospital.

Police blamed the attack on the continuing unrest in the southernmost border provinces, where more than 7,000 people have been killed since sectarian conflict resurfaced in 2004.