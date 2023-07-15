Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
BangkokPost.com
Volunteer ranger killed in Yala bomb blast
Thailand
General

Volunteer ranger killed in Yala bomb blast

Two injured in incident blamed on continuing sectarian conflict

published : 15 Jul 2023 at 14:21

writer: Online Reporters

Soldiers inspect the scene of a bomb blast in Bannang Sata district of Yala on Saturday morning. (Photo: Santisuktai Facebook page)
Soldiers inspect the scene of a bomb blast in Bannang Sata district of Yala on Saturday morning. (Photo: Santisuktai Facebook page)

A member of a ranger patrol was killed and two others wounded in a bomb attack in Bannang Sata district of Yala on Saturday morning.

The attack occurred at about 7am. Rangers and volunteers were patrolling on foot at Ubae Moo 1 village in tambon Bacho when a bomb hidden in the area suddenly exploded, according to the Bannang Sata police station radio centre.

The force of the blast injured three members of the team, one of whom died later.

Volunteer ranger Wanchai Muthasukphaisarn, 28, sustained serious injures and was later pronounced dead. Sgt Wichian Panyo and volunteer Wimol Chanthakhun suffered from chest pains and ringing ears. They were being treated at Bannang Sata Hospital.

Police blamed the attack on the continuing unrest in the southernmost border provinces, where more than 7,000 people have been killed since sectarian conflict resurfaced in 2004.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Regional maritime law enforcement gets a boost

The United States says it is looking forward to closer cooperation on maritime law enforcement in Southeast Asia, following a regional conference co-hosted with Thailand this week.

15:04
Thailand

Volunteer ranger killed in Yala bomb blast

A member of a ranger patrol was killed and two others wounded in a bomb attack in Bannang Sata district of Yala on Saturday morning.

14:21
Business

Thailand affirmed at BBB+, outlook stable

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Thailand's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at BBB+ with a stable outlook. Among the key ratings drivers are:

10:17