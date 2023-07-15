Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
BangkokPost.com
Regional maritime law enforcement gets a boost
Thailand
General

Regional maritime law enforcement gets a boost

Thailand and US co-host conference for Southeast Asian commanders

published : 15 Jul 2023 at 15:04

writer: Wassana Nanuam

Thai navy commander-in-chief Adm Choengchai Chomchoengpaet (third from left) and Rear Adm Brendan McPherson (third from right), deputy commander of the US Coast Guard Pacific Area, join maritime law enforcement commanders from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam during a meeting in Bangkok this week. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)
Thai navy commander-in-chief Adm Choengchai Chomchoengpaet (third from left) and Rear Adm Brendan McPherson (third from right), deputy commander of the US Coast Guard Pacific Area, join maritime law enforcement commanders from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam during a meeting in Bangkok this week. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

The United States says it is looking forward to closer cooperation on maritime law enforcement in Southeast Asia, following a regional conference co-hosted with Thailand this week.

The ninth Southeast Asia Maritime Law Enforcement Initiative (SEAMLEI) Commanders’ Forum was held at the Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort hotel from Tuesday to Friday.

Participants included maritime commanders from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, the US and Vietnam as well as representatives from other Southeast Asian nations.

The forum focused on maritime law enforcement and had nothing to do with ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea, stressed Thai navy commander-in-chief Adm Choengchai Chomchoengpaet and Rear Adm Brendan McPherson, deputy commander of the US Coast Guard Pacific Area.

They said the forum was aimed at promoting cooperation on maritime security and safety and discussing challenges facing coast guards and maritime law enforcement authorities.

Robert Godec, the US ambassador to Thailand, said those challenges included transnational crimes, trafficking and illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

The US is a major import and export market for the region and the forum provided opportunities to address the challenges, he said.

The forum helped the participating countries to strengthen relationships and foster the trust that is essential to solving problems and advancing common goals, the ambassador said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Plan B

Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat admits the country can’t wait much longer for a new government, saying that if he cannot overcome Senate opposition to his PM bid, partner Pheu Thai should be given a chance.

17:23
World

Record heatwaves sweep the world

ROME: Record heat is forecast around the world from the United States, where tens of millions are battling dangerously high temperatures, to Europe and Japan, in the latest example of the threat from global warming.

16:45
World

Cambodian pair arrested in ballot protest

PHNOM PENH: Two Cambodian opposition party members have been arrested for allegedly inciting voters to spoil ballots, officials said on Saturday, ahead of a national vote in which Prime Minister Hun Sen is effectively running unopposed.

15:53