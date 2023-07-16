Reservoir 'golfer' charged with damage to national park

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Khao Yai National Park will press charges against a golfer who plays golf near the Sai Sorn reservoir, located in the national park, as his action is against the park's rules and could harm not only wildlife but also visitors.

Kittichai Roongpaiboonwong, a senior forest officer of the park, led an inspection team to the reservoir on Saturday after receiving a report regarding the golfer using the reservoir area for sports practice.

The team saw two golf balls, a trace of a golf tee, and torn grass leaves due to golf practice at the spot. The golfer also posted on his Facebook account that he checked in at the reservoir at 2 pm on July 14.

A set of pictures and videos of the golfer, whose identity has not yet been released, was sent to the national park chief, Chaiya Huaihongthong, on July 14. The evidence showed a White Toyota Camry with a clear licence plate, which led to authorities' identifying the culprit.

The evidence was also passed to Environment and Natural Resources Minister Varawut Silpa-archa and Atthaphon Charoenchansa, acting director-general of the Department of National Parks, which led to Facebook posts from both figures criticising the incident.

The golfer will be charged for practising sport in a non-permited area.

Video clip from the Facebook page of Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa