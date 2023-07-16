Korean woman, 2 cats die in apparent Phuket charcoal suicide

Rescuers arrive at the house where a Korean woman was found dead on Sunday to take the body in a vehicle to Chalong Hospital in Muang district of Phuket for an autopsy. (Photo Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A South Korean woman was found dead along with two cats in a house in Muang district on Sunday. A cooking pot filled with charcoal connected to an electric plug was believed to be the cause of the deaths.

Pol Capt Jaras Lekpan, an investigator at Chalong police station, said police and rescuers went to the house in Villa Soi 1 in tambon Chalong after being alerted to the deaths.



The Korean woman, identified later as Mi Jung Park, 43, and two cats were found lying dead in the bathroom. A cooking pot filled with charcoal connected to an electric plug was found near them.



The woman's husband, who worked in Surat Thani, told police that he found his wife and the two cats dead when he returned to the house on Sunday, prompting him to contact authorities.



He said he recently had a quarrel with his wife who said she felt she was neglected by him and wanted to die.



It was initially believed she took her own life with charcoal smoke.



Police were investigating. The woman's body was sent to Chalong Hospital for an autopsy to establish the cause of death.