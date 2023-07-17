Thai woman dies in South Korean flash flood

Relatives pay respect to a picture of Pacharamon Ratkrathok at her homee in Nong Khai Sai village in tambon Lam Phiak of Nakhon Ratchasima's Khon Buri district. Pacharamon was killed in a flash flood in central South Korea on July 15. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A Thai worker from Khon Buri district of this northeastern province was killed by a flash flood in central South Korea on Saturday, her relatives said.

The woman was Pacharamon Ratkrathok, 33, from Ban Nong Khae Sai in tambon Lam Phiak, Khon Buri district, who went to South Korea with her husband Supicha Sukrathok, 33, four years ago. They worked in a vineyard at a winery.

Mintra Sudathip, 25, Pacharamon's sister, said that about 9am on Saturday she received a message on Facebook from a Thai worker in South Korea, telling her to call Mr Supicha, her brother-in-law.

Mr Supicha told her that the place where they worked was hit by a flash flood that rnorning and Pacharamon was swept away by the current. Her body had been recovered and Mr Supicha had confirmed her identity.

He expected she would be cremated in South Korea and said it would take some time before he could bring her ashes back to Thailand for religious rites. Many people were killed or still missing in the wake of the flood.

Ms Mintra said the couple went to South Korea on tourist visas and had worked there illegally for about four years.

Sompong Ratkrathok, 51, Pacharamon's mother, said she was devastated by the news. Pacharamon's three daughters, aged 13, 10 and 7 years, had been left in her care.

She said the couple had sent money home. With the money, she had redeemed the 17 rai of land that had been mortgaged and built three more houses for the family.

Pacharamon and her husband had intended to work in South Korea for another two years, Mrs Sompong said.