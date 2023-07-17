Luang Phaeng road reopens to traffic

The collapsed segment of the overhead road and lift crane blocks Luang Phaeng Road on Tuesday last week. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Luang Phaeng road in Lat Krabang district, closed after part of a traffic overpass under construction collapsed on July 10, was reopened to vehicles on Monday morning, Chorakhe Noy police said.

From 5am, one inbound and two outbound lanes of Luang Phaeng road were reopened for buses and vehicles with up to six wheels.

However, vehicles must still detour through the area under the 500-metre-long collapsed segment of the 2.2-kilometre-long Onnut-Lat Krabang elevated road, which is still being cleared of debris.

Traffic was moving smoothly along Luang Phaeng road after the reopening, police said.



The centre set up in the nearby Lotus department store parking lot for people affected by the collapse to report their issue to authorities has been closed. People can still report their problem to the Lat Krabang district office during office hours.

Two people died and 10 others were confirmed injured when the overpass collapsed between the Lotus Lat Krabang branch and Jorakay Noi police station.