Thailand, China holding 3 joint military exercises

Thai and Chinese soldiers during their joint military exercise in Guangdong in 2019. (File photo: Navy)

Thailand and China are holding three joint military exercises involving their air forces, armies and navies, from July to September, a military source said.

The first began on July 9 - an annual joint air combat exercise "Falcon Strike 2023", intended to strengthen cooperation between the Thai and Chinese air forces to uphold regional peace and stability. The opening ceremony was at the air force base in Udon Thani. The exercise will continue until July 21.



The Falcon Strike exercise was first held in 2015 and then in 2017, 2018 and 2019 before a break due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Thai aircraft taking part in the 2023 exercise include the Gripen 39 C/D, Alpha Jets and Saab 340 AEW fighters. China has sent J-10C/S, JH-7 A/AII ,J-11B/S and KJ-500 fighters.

Under an agreement between the Thai and United States air forces, the RTAF's F16 and F5 fighters are not allowed to take part in a joint exercise with China.

From Aug 16 - Sept 2, special warfare units of the Thai and Chinese armies will take part in the Joint Strike 2023 exercise in Lop Buri province.

Blue Strike, a joint exercise involving both navies, is planned from Sept 3-10 in Chon Buri, Rayong and Chanthaburi provinces in the East. The exercise is held every two years, with the two countries taking turns as host.

On Aug 31, Chinese warships and amphibious landing ships will arrive at Sattahip in Chon Buri province.

A Thai navy source said this year's exercise would be carried out quietly due to the tension between China and the US in the South China Sea.