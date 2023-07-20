Navy to sack officer accused of ammo thefts

Tens of thousands of bullets taken from arsenal at Sattahip base

Navy spokesman Adm Pokkrong Monthatphalin says the officer suspected of stealing large amounts of ammunition has been absent without leave since July 5. (Navy photo)

The navy has decided to sack an officer for prolonged absence from work amid allegations that he had stolen large quantities of ammunition from a naval base in Chon Buri.

The officer has been absent without leave since July 5, Royal Thai Navy spokesman Adm Pokkrong Monthatphalin said on Thursday. The navy will propose his dismissal to the Defence Ministry and seek a warrant for his arrest from the military court, he added.

“The navy is not nonchalant and will quickly find the wrongdoer in order to take disciplinary and criminal action,” he said without naming the suspect.

Sources said he was a chief petty officer second class, supervising an arsenal at the Sattahip Naval Base in Chon Buri.

Adm Pokkrong said that a search at the suspect’s house on Wednesday found stolen cartridges, which proved that the officer at large had stolen rounds of ammunition from the base.

It was reported earlier that the base had lost tens of thousands of M855 and M856 bullets for 5.56mm rifles and thousands of 40mm grenade launcher rounds.

Adm Pokkrong said financial transactions indicated that the thefts had taken place over a long period of time.

The suspect has turned off all his communication devices and is believed to be hiding in the country, the navy spokesman said.