Couple killed, five injured in collision

Onlookers and rescue workers are seen at the scene of a road accident in Thung Song district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, on Thursday evening. (Photo supplied / Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A man and his wife were killed and five other people seriously injured when two cars collided on Highway 41 in Thung Song district of this southern province on Thursday evening.

Pol Lt Col Komkrit Arunothai, a Thung Song police investigator, said a surveillance camera captured the moment a Nissan Almera veered to the right, skidded over the median strip and collided head-on with an oncoming Toyota car on the opposite side of the highway.

The impact left both vehicles severely damaged.

The driver of the Nissan, Anan Srimuangmaen, 54, and his wife Piyaporn Sae Lao, 38, were killed in the collision.

The driver of the Toyota, Somnuek Sawaengchok, 46, and four young women - Nanthaporn Kongklaew, 18, Thonthida Sawaenglok, 18, Nitcha Thongchinda, 18, and Charuwan Aksornwong, 17 - were injured. All of them were from Thung Song district, Nakhon Si Thammarat. They were rushed to Thung Song Hospital for treatment.

According to a police investigation, Anan and Piyaporn were on their way back to Chanthaburi province, following a leisure trip to Hat Yai district of Songkhla province.

Police were investigating to find the cause of the accident for any necessary legal proceedings.