Immigration police transferred after Jackson Wang escort

Immigration police are seen escorting superstar Jackson Wang at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province. (Capture from clip by Jacksonwang852 inter fanclub)

Nine immigration police have been transferred to inactive posts following their appearance in viral video clips where they were seen escorting Chinese superstar Jackson Wang at Suvarnabhumi airport. The incident led to extended waiting times for other passengers at the immigration counters.

The transfer order was signed by Pol Maj Gen Montri Paencharoen, the commander of the Immigration Division 2, on Thursday.

Passengers at Suvarnabhumi had filed complaints, alleging that the officers had provided special treatment and police protection to Wang, causing delays in the service at immigration counters on Tuesday.

In the video footage, hundreds of fans were waiting for the Hong Kong-born superstar at the airport, with the nine officers accompanying him.

The officers affected by the transfer order are acting Pol Maj Dissaphat Ruenhatthakarn, immigration inspector; Pol Snr Sgt Maj Pannathorn Amloy, Pol Snr Sgt Maj Chaiwat Lobphai, Pol Snr Sgt Maj Phuripong Promsri, Pol Snr Sgt Maj Chaturong Singha-ard, Pol Snr Sgt Maj Chatree Chamchaeng, Pol Snr Sgt Maj Kittiphon Kaewsuwan, Pol Sgt Bunyarit Ruangphat and Pol Sgt Paruyot Meekul. They have been relocated to the operations centre at the Immigration Division 2.

A source said foreign passengers had also complained about the extended waiting times for entry stamps during the celebrity's arrival.