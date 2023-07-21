Police shut illegal beauty clinic

Ekamai venue one of about 15 branches of Chinese-owned business in five countries

Investigators examine cosmetic products during a raid at the CCoco Beauty Clinic in the Ekamai area of Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo Supplied)

Police have closed an illegal aesthetician clinic in the Ekamai area of Bangkok after receiving a report on Thursday from the Department of Health Service Support about an unauthorised operation.

The CCoco Beauty Clinic was managed by Chinese entrepreneurs, said Pol Maj Gen Anan Nanasombat, the commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD). It had been open for nine months and was one of at least 15 CCoco branches in China, Japan, the UK and Australia.

The clinic targeted mostly foreign clients and advertised its services mainly by using influencer reviews, said Pol Maj Gen Anan.

The clinic employed a Myanmar national identified as El Mon (surname withheld) as an aesthetician, She claimed to be a doctor and carried out medical procedures, including diagnosis and vitamin injections, for clients, according to investigators.

Ms El Mon told police that she graduated from a medical school in Myanmar. She had worked at the clinic for a month after receiving an offer from a recruiter and was paid 2,000 baht per procedure.

She was accused of working illegally in Thailand and conducting unauthorised medical procedures after it was found she did not have a Thai medical licence. She was registered as the clinic’s general manager.

Police seized medical equipment, unregistered drugs and 12 medical devices, as well as 16 packages of cosmetics, worth about 5 million baht in total.

More charges against the business owners, who were said to be all foreigners, could be brought after police gather more evidence.