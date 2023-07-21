Emergency budget ‘more than ample’

Government spokesperson also debunks ‘fake news’ reports that most funds for state projects have been used up

Local residents wade through a flooded road in Sukhirin District of Narathiwat in 2021. The government has a special central budget for emergencies, specifically to ease the consequences of natural disasters. (Photo: Waedao Harai)

The central budget for emergencies remains adequately stocked for the next government, deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said yesterday.

Ms Rachada was addressing what she described as “fake news” reports, adding that the current fiscal budget is capable of meeting the cuntry’s needs.

She said the government has a central budget for emergencies specifically to ease the consequences of natural disasters, public hazards or urgent state missions.

In fiscal 2023, which ends on Sept 30, the budget was set at 92.4 billion baht. Ms Rachada said the leftover amount is enough to cover any emergencies over the next two months.

On July 16, the Ministry of Finance reported that the emergency budget for fiscal 2024 had been approved by the cabinet, at a value in excess of 50 billion baht.

The funds will be spent to help flood victims who suffered last year and to subsidise electricity bills for households, according to the ministry.

Ms Rachada also clarified that Section 28 of the State Financial and Fiscal Discipline Act allows the government to fund state projects at 35% of the government’s annual total expenditure.

On June 30, rumours began circulating that the government had funded state projects at 33.5% of its annual total expenditure, leaving just 18 billion baht.

Ms Rachada said the fund for state projects is stipulated in Section 28 of the State Financial and Fiscal Discipline Act, which is separate from the central budget for emergencies.

“The two separate state funds will not affect the government’s mission since the 2023 fiscal budget is worth 3.1 trillion baht and can subsidise state activities to mobilise the country’s economy and welfare,” she said.

She said both the caretaker and incoming governments can reimburse any expenses from the central budget for emergencies such as natural disasters.

Her address followed media reports on Wednesday that claimed the government led by Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha had used up most of its budget according to Section 28.

This allows a new government to order state-owned financial institutions such as the Government Savings Bank to fund the government’s projects in advance, with the government reimbursing them later.