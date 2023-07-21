Pro-democracy rally slams senators

Activists at Kasetsart University fly ‘Respect My Vote’ banner, say street protests could follow

A demonstrator carries a poster with a message attacking appointed senators during a rally held at Kasetsart University in Bang Khen district, Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Student activists and supporters of the Move Forward Party (MFP) rallied at Kasetsart University in Bang Khen district of Bangkok on Friday evening to protest against the role appointed senators have been playing in the country’s protracted political drama.

A student group calling itself the New Sunrise Party organised the rally under the slogan “Join hands to eradicate evil-hearted senators”.

People began converging on the area around the university auditorium at 4.30pm to express their anger with the senators who voted overwhelmingly against against Move Forward leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat in two recent parliamentary sessions.

A black flag with the message “Respect My Vote” was raised and demonstrators flashed three-finger signalling their opposition to the military-appointed senators who get to vote for the prime ministers.

Pro-democracy activist Patsaravalee “Mind”Tanakitvibulpon, Somyos Preusakasemsuk and human rights lawyer Anon Nampa were among the speakers.

Rally participants said they strongly opposed the senators’ votes that went against the wishes of the people. If the third vote for prime minister on July 27 also turns out to be unsatisfactory, they said, they would hold street rallies.

Mr Pita failed in his initial bid on July 13 to become the country’s 30th prime minister, after he was unable to secure the required endorsement of more than half of the members of parliament.

On Wednesday, the joint House and Senate sitting voted to reject the renomination of the MFP leader, citing a parliamentary regulation that prohibited it. Constitutional scholars said their interpretation of the rules was a major mistake and unconstitutional.

Security officers were keeping a close watch on the gathering as it was the first held inside a university since the Constitutional Court suspended Mr Pita as an MP on Wednesday.

Three years ago, Kasetsart University was the site of one of the first demonstrations against the military-backed Prayut Chan-o-cha government, which evolved into a large student movement challenging some of the pillars of the establishment.

More rallies calling for senators and others to respect the people’s will are scheduled for Sunday, according to the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration and the Thalugaz Group.

A “Respect My Vote” banner flutters on a flagpole at Kasetsart University. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)