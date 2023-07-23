Senior police in hot water after raid on illegal pubs

Caught in the act: Authorities on Saturday raid two unlicensed pubs in Ban Pong district of Ratchaburi.

Ratchaburi Provincial Police have launched a probe into five senior officers at Ban Pong police station following a raid on two unlicensed pubs where 77 customers tested positive for drugs early on Saturday.

Pol Maj Gen Wachirapong Amarapitak, commander of Ratchaburi Provincial Police, on Saturday said the raid was carried out by a special unit of the Department of Provincial Administration (DPA) at two pubs -- Highlight Banpong and Arena Banpong -- in the district's tambon Pak Raet about 1.30am.

Both pubs are owned by Thanawat Wijitcharasakul, 30, who was arrested.

The DPA unit conducted the raid with officials from the Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection after a tip-off that the pubs allowed customers under 20 years old to enter the premises, stayed open until dawn and had a connection with illicit drugs.

During the raid, officers found a handful of illicit drugs -- mostly ketamine -- and two firearms.

There were 400 customers in total, of whom 77 -- 31 men and 46 women -- tested positive for drug use.

In addition, four pub customers were identified as being underage, police said.

The special DPA unit has handed Mr Thanawat over to Ban Pong police for legal action.

Currently, the pub owner faces four charges, including running the pubs without a licence, selling alcoholic drinks beyond the legal time limit at midnight, selling alcoholic beverages to customers under 20 years old and allowing illicit drugs and weapons on the premises.

Pol Maj Gen Wachirapong said a panel, chaired by deputy provincial police chief Pol Col Saifa Jirawantanasakul, was set up to probe the case.

The five senior are Ban Pong police chief Pol Col Piyapong Wongketjai; Pol Lt Col Chan Kamareesakul, deputy superintendent in the crime suppression section, Pol Lt Col Manop Namprasantai, deputy superintendent of the investigation section; Pol Lt Col Veerachai Kawikitdurong, suppression inspector; and Pol Lt Col Pitsanu Cherdchom, an inspector.

Police will also press charges against 77 pubgoers who tested positive for drug use and will investigate the source of the narcotics.