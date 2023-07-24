Cops warn public of digital ID fraud

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) is warning people over a new form of cyber scam in which Android smartphone users are duped into believing they were updating their ThaID app in way that allows the scammers to remotely control their phones and steal their money.

The CCIB was alerted by the Department of Provincial Administration (DPA) that many people have fallen victim to the ruse, said Pol Col Kissana Phathanacharoen, spokesman for the CCIB.

The department is responsible for the ThaID app, a mobile phone application that allows Thai citizens to substitute their ID with a digital version which they can use to receive government services or for identify themselves in certain situations such as when boarding a plane.

All victims had received an SMS with a link directing them to add a fake ThaID official Line account and were lured into believing they were chatting with a DPA official, said Pol Col Kissana.

During the chat, victims were tricked into giving personal information, six-digit phone passcodes for iBanking apps, and instructed to install an APK (app package) file that let their phones be remotely controlled, he said.

The scammers used this access to transfer money to bank accounts, he said.

These online scammers often change their tricks as they keep conning people, he said.

In the past, they posed as officials from various government organisations and companies including the Revenue Department, Department of Special Investigation, Department of Lands, Provincial Electricity Authority, Provincial Waterworks Authority, Thai Lion Air and Thai Life Insurance.

The CCIB has asked people not to click on links sent via SMS. DPA does not have a Line Official Account and does not have a policy to send SMS messages to people, he said.