Covid-19 cases continue lower

Medical personnel remove a vial of Covid-19 vaccine from a fridge for use at a vaccination centre in Bangkok in May. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The number of Covid-19 cases continues to drop, with the fatalities either elderly, people with a chronic disease or unvaccinated, public health permanent secretary Opas Karnkawinpong said on Monday.

Speaking after chairing a meeting of the committee monitoring the Covid-19 situation, Dr Opas said thatlast week 556 people were admitted to hospitals for treatment of Covid-19, an average of 79 per day, and 178 had a severe infection.

There were eight fatalities last week, or about one a day. All were of the "608 group" comprising people over 60, those with underlying diseases and pregnant women, or were unvaccinated or had a booster shot more than three months ago.

An analysis of the 749 Covid-19 fatalities in 2023, showed people in crowded communities had a high risk of catching the virus from other family members. He said 116 of those deaths were in Bangkok.

Dr Opas said it was still necessary to continue with the vaccination campaign.