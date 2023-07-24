Thailand to host global diabetes event

Thailand has been chosen to host the "IDF World Diabetes Congress 2025" for the first time in Southeast Asia.

The congress is expected to attract 10,000 participants, generating over 420 million baht in revenue.

The right to host the event has reinforced the kingdom’s goal of becoming a global medical hub.

Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), said on Monday that TCEB, in collaboration with the Diabetes Association of Thailand under the royal patronage of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, submitted a bid for the right to host the event which is of the world’s largest international conferences on diabetes.

“This is a great opportunity for Thailand to host a world-class medical conference on diabetes," he said.

"It also gives the Thai government and private sectors, as well as stakeholders, a platform to cooperate as host and support the organisation" of the event, which will take "place April 7-10, 2025, at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Center (BITEC),” he said.

Akhtar Hussain, President of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), said the congress’s objectives include providing a forum for the global diabetes community to increase the level of attention, recognition, and resources that diabetes treatment deserves.

He said the congress would help foster collaboration and political actions required to place diabetes at the top of the global health agenda and improve the lives of people living with diabetes and those at risk.

Dr Narong Saiwong, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), said in Thailand, there are about 300,000 new cases of diabetes diagnosed per year.

In 2022, studies showed that out of 3.3 million patients recorded at medical facilities under the MoPH, only 29% could control their blood sugar levels, he said.

Dr Narong said failing to receive appropriate care according to standard guidelines may lead to complications, resulting in disability and premature death, which impacts the quality of life for patients, families, and society.

He said it is also an economic burden for the country with the estimated healthcare expenditure for treating diabetes as high as 47,596 million baht per year.