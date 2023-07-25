Border shelters swell as army renews air attacks

Mae Hong Son: More than 9,000 civilians fleeing fighting in Myanmar are now taking refuge at five shelters in three districts of this northern province.

According to local officials, a total of 9,064 refugees are staying at the shelters in Mae Sariang, Khun Yuam and Muang districts, where humanitarian aid is also being provided.

The five shelters are located in Ban Sao Hin in tambon Sao Hin of Mae Sariang (3,431), Ban Phaekhae in tambon Mae Ki of Ban Khun Yuam (82), Ban Joprakhi in tambon Mae Khong of Mae Sariang (726), Ban Anu in tambon Mae Khong of Mae Sariang (316) and Ban Mai Nai Soi in tambon Pangmoo in Muang district (3,771).

Meanwhile, three Karenni Army (KA) fighters were injured in airstrikes which took place from 6pm on July 22 to 6pm on Saturday, according to border sources.

The Myanmar military forces carried out four airstrikes during the 24-hour period in retaliation for an attack claimed by the KA fighters, said the sources. FTC-200G and K-8 planes were used in the operations.

The rebel group had recently attacked a military base opposite Ban Doi Sang in tambon Pangmoo and an outpost in tambon Mokjampae in Muang district. They had also blocked a route to these areas, forcing the Myanmar military to send troops, weapons and other necessary supplies via helicopters.