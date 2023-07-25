Fireworks factory explosion, inspections ordered

A fireworks explosion badly damages a factory in Doi Saket district Chiang Mai on Monday, leaving eight people injured. Authorities on Tuesday order inspections at all fireworks factories in this northern province to prevent a recurrence of the incident. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: Authorities issued orders for inspections at all fireworks factories in this northern province, following an explosion at a fireworks factory in Doi Saket district on Monday, which left eight people injured.

Chiang Mai governor Nirat Pongsitthithavorn said on Tuesday that a short circuit was initially blamed for the fireworks explosion at San Thungmai village in tambon San Pu Loei. The incident occurred around 12.10pm on Monday, causing damage to the entire factory and more than 30 nearby houses. The eight injured individuals were now receiving medical care, said the governor.

San Pu Loei tambon municipality was assessing the damage to the affected houses and providing necessary assistance.

Forensic officials have collected evidence and determined that there were no more explosives or hazardous substances at the site that could trigger another explosion, said Mr Nirat.

He has ordered inspections at all fireworks factories in Chiang Mai to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. The northern province houses numerous fireworks factories within the downtown area and its perimeters.

According to the investigation, the operator of the factory, where the explosion occurred, had obtained a proper operating permit for nearly 20 years. A previous incident involving fireworks had also happened at the same factory.

The municipality will decide whether to approve the renewal of the operating permit to this factory, with the aim of reducing the risk of a similar incident and ensuring the safety of residents in the communities.

The municipality has set up a centre to aid the affected residents. The blast has affected about 50 residents, and the site has been cordoned off pending a thorough investigation.



