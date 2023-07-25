Cabinet approves extra day off, allows 6-day holiday

Holidaymakers prepare to board a ferry to Koh Kut, a popular island in Trat province, on June 3 this year. The caretaker cabinet on Tuesday declared Monday July 31 a special government holiday, creating a six-day vacation period from July 28-Aug 2 to spur tourism. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkraihong)

The caretaker cabinet on Tuesday approved the cabinet secretariat's proposal to declare Monday July 31 a special government holiday, creating a six-day vacation period from July 28-Aug 2 to spur tourism.

July 28 is His Majesty the King's birthday, Aug 1 is Asana Bucha Day and Aug 2 the beginning of Buddhist Lent, all government holidays. The extra day makes it an uninterrupted six day-weekend for government employees.

A spokesman said it was hoped the long holiday would encourage people to travel, which would boost the overall economy.