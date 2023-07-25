Pita's bodyguard suspended over criminal record

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat with his bodyguards during a visit to Suphan Buri province on July 9. (Photo: Pita Limjaroenrat Facebook)

The Move Forward Party has suspended a bodyguard employed for leader Pita Limjaroenrat after it was revealed he is a convicted police imposter and extortionist.

MFP secretary-general Chaithawat Chulanon said on Tuesday that he suspended Sisuriyen Sikamolpakdee following reports on social media the man had previously pretended to be a narcotics suppression officer and abducted a grocer he assaulted and extorted out of about 270,000 baht in cash and valuables.

Mr Sisuriyen was suspended pending further investigation, Mr Chaithawat said.

The bodyguard was initially admired by social media users for his service to Mr Pita during the election camaign. Ony later was his record exposed.

The head of the police team who arrested him was Pol Maj Gen Supisal Pakdinaruenart, former commander of the Crime Suppression Division and presently deputy leader of MFP.

Pol Maj Gen Supisal said he had arrested the man in 2011 after he had threatened the victim, assaulting him and extorting 276,800 baht in cash and other valuables.

The man had been sentenced to 12 years in prison and was released in 2017 after his sentence was commuted. He changed his name several times and was recruited as a bodyguard by a security firm in 2019, the MFP deputy leader said.

Pol Maj Gen Supisal said Mr Pita had not been aware of his bodyguard's criminal record because he was supplied by the security firm.

The MFP deputy leader said he until recently even thought the bodyguard was a former police officer, because of his short hair and good personality.

Mr Sisuriyen did not appear to be aggressive and everyone, including former convicts, deserved employment opportunities, Pol Maj Gen Supisal said.