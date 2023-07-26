HM King sponsors schools for poor kids

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua (Photo: Bureau of the Royal Household)

His Majesty the King has placed nine schools for underprivileged children under royal patronage, Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong said on Tuesday.

Ms Trinuch said she signed a ministerial announcement on Monday concerning school name alterations after they are adopted by the Rajaprajanugroh Foundation Under Royal Patronage.

The nine schools for underprivileged children were formally named "Sueksa Songkhro" Schools. Ms Trinuch said all of them will be renamed "Rajaprajanugroh" Schools.

Also, they had been registered with the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) under the Education Ministry, however, the nine schools will now come under Rajaprajanugroh Foundation Under Royal Patronage's management.

The nine schools are: Sueksa Songkhro Bang Kruai School in Nonthaburi, Sueksa Songkhro Mae Hong Son School in Mae Hong Son, Sueksa Songkhro Chiang Mai School in Chiang Mai, Sueksa Songkhro Chiang Dao School in Chiang Mai, Sueksa Songkhro Mae Chan School in Chiang Rai, Sueksa Songkhro Thawat Buri School in Roi Et, Sueksa Songkhro Surat Thani School in Surat Thani, Sueksa Songkhro Phatthalung School in Phatthalung and Sueksa Songkhro Narathiwat School in Narathiwat.

They become the 58th-66th Rajaprajanugroh Schools under the King's royal patronage, Ms Trinuch added.

"The school name alteration and transfer to the Rajaprajanugroh Foundation Under Royal Patronage will allow students to be granted scholarships and have many more opportunities in education," Ms Trinuch said.

She said that the nine schools had been selected because of the number of underprivileged children who need immediate help. The students will soon be given lessons to improve life skills such as culinary practice, farming, sports and music.