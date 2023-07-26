Egyptian girl dies after fall from Phangnga waterfall

Searchers use a rope at the spot where a 6-year-old Egyptian girl fell off the Ton Pariwat waterfall in Muang district of Phangnga on Wednesday afternoon. The girl was found dead. (Photo: Phangnga disaster prevention and mitigation office)

PHANGNGA: A six-year-old Egyptian girl died after falling off a popular waterfall in Muang district of this southern tourist province on Wednesday.

The girl, whose name was withheld, and her parents were among a tour group of six people who were visiting the Ton Pariwat waterfall, also known as Ton Song Phraek, in tambon Song Phreak on Wednesday.

The girl went missing after falling off the waterfall at about 1.30pm, said officials at the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office.

After a 30-minute search, the team found the body of the girl trapped among the rocks. Her body was taken to Phangnga Hospital.



