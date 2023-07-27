Australia-bound heroin found in crates of sculptures

Three arrested after 32kg of drugs found stuffed into gaps between wooden slats

Police show how packs of heroin were stuffed inside gaps between slats in wooden crates used to ship jade sculptures to Australia. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police have arrested three drug trafficking suspects after finding 32 kilogrammes of heroin hidden inside gaps in wooden crates containing jade sculptures bound for Australia.

The trio — Theeraphong “Benz” Noothong, 27; Theeraphong “Od” Phrikbenja, 42, and Ja-eua Ja-sue, 47 — were apprehended separately in Nakhon Pathom, Songkhla and Chiang Rai, respectively.

The suspects were wanted on arrest warrants issued by the Criminal Court on charges of attempting to smuggle a Category 1 drug out of the country, and illegal possession of drugs, said Pol Maj Gen Montree Kheskhan, the commander of the Crime Suppression Division (CSD).

CSD police had earlier obtained a tip-off that heroin would be smuggled out of the country in wooden crates containing sculptures.

Their investigation led to the seizure of 831 packs of heroin, weighing about 32 kilogrammes, hidden in 11 crates containing jade sculptures, at a logistics firm on Phutthamonthon Sai 4 Road in Salaya district of Nakhon Pathom.

The drugs, worth about 10 million baht, could fetch up to 100 million baht on the street in Australia, he added.

The CSD investigators then extended the investigation that shed light on the three suspects involved. The drugs had been smuggled from the Mae Sai border district in Chiang Rai province and later stored in Salaya pending shipment to Australia.

During questioning, the suspects denied all charges, but police were not convinced. A record check showed Theeraphong had earlier sentenced to 22 years, 9 months and 15 days on drug charges. He served his time at Songkhla Central Prison before being released.

All of the suspects were handed over to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau for legal action.

Authorities last month seized 32kg of heroin, stuffed inside boxes of pain-relief patches at the Bangkok Port. The drugs were destined for Melbourne, Australia.

Eleven crates containing heroin concealed between wooden slats were seized. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)