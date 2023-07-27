Police to greet Thaksin with warrants

Chief says ‘normal procedures’ will apply to high-profile fugitive, but with added security

The police have prepared a facility at the Royal Thai Police Sports Club to detain former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra if needed after his expected return from abroad on Aug 10. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Police will greet former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra with arrest warrants upon his return to Thailand next week and will bring him to court, the national police chief said on Thursday.

As it has been reported that Thaksin would land at Don Mueang airport on Aug 10, Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas said that a team of Metropolitan Police Bureau and Immigration officers would meet him at the airport and show warrants for his arrest.

If Thaksin arrives on a private jet at Wing 6 in Don Muang district, police will meet him there. In either case, officers will then bring the former prime minister to the Don Muang police station where his arrest will be documented, Pol Gen Damrongsak said.

Afterwards police will bring Thaksin to court.

If the court is closed, he will be brought to a special detention facility in the Royal Thai Police Sports Club in Bang Khen district. Police have already prepared a facility for that purpose if needed, the national police chief said.

Pol Gen Damrongsak said he had assigned his assistant, Pol Lt Gen Prachuap Wongsuk, to oversee safety and traffic management for the arrival of the high-profile fugitive.

“There are normal procedures to receive people wanted under arrest warrants. There will not be any special treatment for anyone,” Pol Gen Damrongsak said.

“Police will do their best to take care of suspects to prevent any unexpected incident, especially any surprise attack,” he added.

Thaksin has spent almost all of the last 17 years outside the country since being overthrown in a coup in Sept 2006. He faces prison terms totalling 10 years for convictions in three cases (see graphic below).

He will be eligible to seek a royal pardon within 24 hours of being jailed, caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said on Thursday.