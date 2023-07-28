Three illegal resorts to be razed on Phu Thap Boek

An unfinished structure is seen at one of the three resorts in Pha Hua Sing in Phetchabun, which authorities found to have been built inside a forest reserve without a permit. (Photo: Royal Forest Department)

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has ordered the demolition of three illegally built resorts on Phu Thap Boek, a popular hillside tourism attraction, in Phetchabun province.

Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa on Wednesday ordered his adviser Yuthapol Angkinan, along with an environmental inspector and relevant agencies, to take swift action against the three resorts located close to Pha Hua Sing (Lion Head Cliff) in tambon Ban Noen of Lom Kao district.

Pha Hua Sing is part of Khao Kho National Park.

The order came after tourists raised complaints about buildings being constructed by the resorts, which were blocking the view and were an eyesore.

Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division's Sub-division 4 worked with the forest special task force and administrative officials in Lom Kao district and Khao Kho National Park to inspect the three resorts.

Mr Yuthapol on Thursday told the media an investigation showed the three construction sites are located in forested areas, which is a violation of Section 4 of the Forest Act 1941 and Watershed Area 1A, a term used to designate a forest conservation zone.

After reviewing the regulations, officials confirmed no construction permit may be allowed in the area. They also found the area had been encroached upon before, and the intruders arrested.

Also, the area is not within the destined zone for agricultural land reform, where construction work may be permitted.

Section 54 of the Forest Act does not list the area as being within the land reform boundary or earmarked for public use by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS).

He said Pha Hua Sing being part of the national park is important for tourism and the environment. The surrounding area is under the supervision of the Royal Forest Department.

The Natural Resources and Environment Ministry will demolish the construction work at the three resorts.

Phaya Sua and Phaya Prai forces have expanded their probe to identify anyone tied to the illegal constructions.

The ministry will also issue guidelines so relevant departments can launch measures to prevent encroachment in the proximity of Pha Hua Sing.