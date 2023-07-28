Direct flights soon from Saudi Arabia

Tourists relax on a beach in Phuket. Monchai Tanode, director of the Phuket International Airport, said on Thursday the airport will have direct flights to and from Saudi Arabia beginning in October. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Phuket International Airport will have direct flights to and from Saudi Arabia beginning in October, according to airport director Monchai Tanode.

This will mark Saudi Arabia and Phuket's first direct commercial airline flights since bilateral relations were normalised last year.

Saudi Arabia's flag carrier Saudia will operate the inaugural direct flight to Phuket.

Mr Monchai said Saudia launched commercial flights between Saudi Arabia and Suvarnabhumi airport in February last year. This came after diplomatic ties between the two nations were restored after three decades of frosty relations.

Saudi Arabia downgraded diplomatic ties with Thailand following the murder of Saudi diplomats and the disappearance of a Saudi businessman in Bangkok following the theft of gems belonging to the Saudi state in 1989.

A historic breakthrough came in January last year when Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha paid an official visit to Riyadh at the invitation of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who is also Saudi Arabia's deputy prime minister and minister of defence.

Phuket is already being served by major Gulf carriers, such as Etihad and Emirates, as the province is seeing a steady, post-pandemic rebound in tourism.

Direct international flights to Phuket are operated from Russia, South Korea, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and India. Most long-haul flights to and from Phuket have layovers in Dubai, Mr Monchai said.

In March, the Phuket Tourist Association held roadshows in Saudi Arabia to stimulate Phuket's tourism, particularly during the low season.

Mr Monchai said traffic at Phuket airport has been growing steadily since the end of Covid, regaining 80% of its domestic and 70% of international flights from the pre-pandemic period.