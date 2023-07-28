Long holiday a boon for Ko Samui tourism

Women prepare for a dip in the water on Koh Samui, Surat Thani. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

The Ko Samui airport in the southern province of Surat Thani has become lively and crowded with many Thai and foreign tourists, who started arriving at this famous island resort on Friday, the first day of a six-day long holiday, thanks to the cabinet's decision to declare Monday, July 31, an extra day off.

All Bangkok Airways flights from Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province to Samui were fully booked, as were all direct flights to the island from Hong Kong and Singapore.

Many other tourists arrived at the island from Surat Thani by ferries.

It was initially estimated that at least 20,000 tourists would spend their time on Ko Samui during the long holiday, resulting in a substantial boost to the local economy.

Some visitors are also likely to continue their journey from Ko Samui to other popular islands, including Ko Pha-ngan and Ko Tao islands, especially the young ones who wish to attend the Full Moon Party on Ko Pha-ngan at Hat Rin beach on Aug 3.