Five Thais killed in road collision in Laos

Rescuers work to pull a passenger van that was hit by a truck in Laos on Friday. Six people were killed in the collision. (Photo supplied)

Five Thais died in a road collision early Friday morning while passing through Laos to board a train to China.

The incident occurred in Boten of Luang Namtha province, Laos.

Just past midnight, a tour group of 20 people travelling in two passenger vans collided with an 18-wheeler truck on R3A Road connecting Chiang Khong district of Chiang Rai province to Boten. The accident occurred some 100 kilometres away from the Fourth Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge.

The group planned to board a train in Laos, continuing their journey to Kunming in China.

According to reports, teh collision happened when the truck slammed into one of the vans while making a wide turn.

The incident claimed the lives of five Thai passengers and a Laotian driver, and three other members of the tour group sustained injuries.

Chiang Khong rescue workers delivered the injured to Chiang Khong Crown Prince Hospital, while the bodies of four men and one woman were transported for funeral rites.