Sathit mulls by-election bid

The Democrat Party's acting deputy leader, Sathit Pitutecha, speaks during a campaign rally on Feb 28. (Photo: Sathit Pitutecha Facebook)

The Democrat Party's acting deputy leader, Sathit Pitutecha, is considering whether to contest a by-election in Rayong's Constituency 3 following the resignation of a Move Forward Party MP.

Nakhonchai Khunnarong, better known as “Ice Rayong,” announced his resignation on Thursday after admitting he had a criminal record which could have seen him disqualified and slapped with a charge.

Mr Sathit, a former MP for Rayong, said the party is discussing possible candidates to contest the by-election, which is yet to be announced by the Election Commission (EC), and he is considering if he should stand.

Under EC regulations, a by-election must be held within 45 days to fill a vacant seat.

In the May 14 polls, Mr Nakhonchai received 29,034 votes, followed by Phayap Phongsai of the Palang Pracharat Party who got 21,726. Democrat candidate Banyat Jetjan came third with 14,668.

According to the election office in Rayong, the by-election will be scheduled as soon as Mr Nakhon chai hands in his formal resignation and the MFP can find a candidate to defend its seat.



