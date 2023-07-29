UK mansion once occupied by Rama VII for sale

67-acre Vane Court estate in Kent was home to King Prajadhipok after his abdication

Vane Court, a 67-acre property that dates back to 1419, is located in the village of Biddenden, 70km southeast of London. (Photo: Savills)

A British mansion where King Prajadhipok lived in the late 1930s following his abdication from the throne has gone on the market for £5.5 million (240 million baht).

Vane Court, a 67-acre property that dates back to 1419, is located near the village of Biddenden in Kent, 70 kilometres southeast of London, according to the listing posted by the upmarket real estate agent Savills.

“While for those looking for a house with history, Vane Court’s prior use as a royal residence has truly left a mark on the home,” says Will Peppitt, head of sales for southeastern England at Savills. “One can now sleep in what was once the King of Siam’s bedroom or spend sunny afternoons beside the King’s Pond.”

Savills says the 604-year-old mediaeval manor has been “thoughtfully restored” and features six bedrooms and four bathrooms. The timber-framed abode’s original entrance hall has been preserved on the ground floor, complete with an oak staircase and a south-facing drawing room with its own fireplace and wood burner.

The 67-acre grounds contain formal gardens, a separate sunken rose garden, a tennis court and a large heated swimming pool. The aptly named King’s Pond has its own bridge.

“With transport links back into London conveniently nearby, we think that Vane Court will appeal to those looking for the perfect slice of country living in the garden of England,” said Mr Peppitt.

Eton-educated King Prajadhipok ruled Siam from 1925 to 1935, a chaotic and revolutionary period. He and Queen Rambhai Barni began living at Vane Court in 1937. The villagers of Biddenden regarded the former king as “the squire” and invited him and his lady to open flower shows and other local events.

The couple enjoyed the tranquil life in England, savouring the countryside while walking their dogs, bicycling to shop in the village and watching ducks and fish swimming in their pond at home.

Tranquillity and peace were interrupted by the advent of World War II, and when Vane Court was requisitioned for war purposes, the royal couple moved to a rented house at Virginia Water in Surrey, where Prajadhipok died of heart failure in 1941 at age 47.

Some of the original oak timbers of the structure have been preserved. (Photo: Savills)