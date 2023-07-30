Body of missing Senegalese tourist found

PHUKET: The body of the Senegalese tourist who went missing after going swimming in the sea off Freedom beach in tambon Karon of Muang district on Friday was recovered on Sunday morning.

Lt Jadet Vachirasorn, the Tambon Karon Municipality mayor, said the body of Cheikhonuna Ba, 22, was recovered by a team of lifeguards at about 6.50am at Freedom beach where he went missing after being washed ashore.



Police and volunteers from the Kusoltham Phuket Foundation examined the spot and sent the body to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy.



The search command centre, set up by the Tambon Karon Municipality, has been closed, said Lt Chadet.



Lifeguards operating at various beaches have been instructed to remain vigilant, particularly during a weather disturbance, for the safety of tourists, he added.



After the Senegalese tourist went missing on Friday, searchers from the Karon municipality and other agencies were deployed on Saturday. They expanded the search area to Patong beach to the north and Karon beach about two kilometres south of Freedom beach on the west coast of the tourist island, but to no avail.