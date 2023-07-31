Survivors to get state support

An aerial view of the buildings damaged by the fireworks explosion that killed 12 people and injured dozens in Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: Border Patrol Police Unit 4414)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered officials to offer immediately assistance to victims of the fireworks blast in Narathiwat, said deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek on Sunday.

He also assured the survivors that they will get financial and psychological support from the state, she said.

The incident, which happened around 3pm on Saturday at a warehouse in tambon Muno, killed 12 people, injured 121 and damaged 292 houses. Fifty houses were destroyed.

Ms Rachada said the Narathiwat governor has set up a temporary shelter for victims at the sports field of the Muno Subdistrict Administrative Organisation. All victims have been offered emergency assistance, she said.

His Majesty the King has also sent survival kits and set up a canteen for victims at the shelter, the spokeswoman said.

"Gen Prayut has expressed his gratitude for His Majesty's empathy," Ms Rachada said.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Santi Sakultanak, commander of the 4th Army, on Sunday ordered officials to inspect the safety standards at 52 fireworks warehouses across Narathiwat to prevent explosions.

He also ordered officers to do the same across Pattani and Yala.

Lt Gen Santi visited the shelter on Sunday to follow up on the survivors' condition after the explosion.

There, he said he has assigned officers to investigate if the fireworks factory was operating with the required permits.

He said Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers will scan the site of the explosion to determine the quantity of fireworks stored in the warehouse.

It was believed at least 5 tonnes of fireworks had been kept at the site, judging from the two deep holes left at the site by the powerful blast, a source said. It is not known how old they were.

The factory was registered under the name Wirawat Panich.

Police have summoned the owner for questioning, but it remained unclear as of Sunday when he would come in, as he was on holiday with his family, a source said.

Narathiwat Police chief Pol Maj Gen Anurut Im-arb told the media that the owner may face several criminal charges, including negligence leading to death and importing or selling fireworks without a licence, under the Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, and Fireworks Act.

"Other potential charges include causing a fire which harms other properties, causes deaths and injuries, which is punishable by death," Pol Maj Gen Anurut said.

Other charges may follow if authorities can prove the owner violated the 1992 Factory Act and the 1998 Labour Protection Act, he said.

Over 50 forensics officers are currently collecting samples and evidence from the scene.

Investigators from Muno police station are questioning residents for information about the moments leading up to the blast, he said.