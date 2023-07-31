Japanese woman found dead in hotel room toilet

Forensic police arrive at the hotel where the tourist was found dead on Monday. (Photo: Kulsolsongkhor Chiangmai Rescue Association)

CHIANG MAI: A 25-year-old Japanese woman was found dead on Monday morning with a mobile phone charging cable around her neck in a hotel room where she stayed with her husband.

Local police were informed of the discovery of her body about 10am by Parc Borough hotel on Mahidol Road in Muang district.

Police said the couple checked in at the hotel two days ago after arriving from Bangkok.

Her husband said it was her choice to visit the northern province.

He allegedly told police he woke up about 3.40am and noticed his wife was not beside him. He assumed she had gone to the toilet and went back to sleep.

When he awoke again later on Monday morning he found his wife was dead in the toilet with a phone charging cable wrapped around her neck.

Police were continuing their investigation.