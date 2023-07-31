Frigate's torpedo tube damaged while docking

The damaged torpedo launcher, left, on HTMS Naresuan after the docking accident at Map Taphut industrial port in Rayong province on July 26. (Photo supplied)

A torpedo tube and several life rafts on the frigate HTMS Naresuan were damaged by an incident at Map Taphut boat pier last Wednesday, a navy source said.

The accident occurred on July 26 while HTMS Naresuan was docking, the source said but gave no further details.

HTMS Naresuan was built in China and was commissioned nearly 30 years ago. The ship and crew were taking part in Naval Security Port and Ship Map Taphut Exercise 2023 (Nasmex 2023) held from July 25-27 at Map Taphut industrial port in Muang district, Rayong province.

The accident damaged one of the three tubes of a torpedo launcher, along with several life rafts. The damage was estimated at 100 million baht to repair, the source said.

The Royal Thai Fleet has begun an inquiry into the costly incident.