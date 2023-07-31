Owners of fireworks explosion warehouse to surrender

An aerial view of buildings damaged by the fireworks explosion that killed 12 people and injured 121 others in Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: Border Patrol Police Unit 4414)

NARATHIWAT: The couple who own the warehouse where a huge fireworks explosion killed 12 people and injured 121 others on Saturday will surrender to police on Tuesday, Provincial Police Region 9 commissioner Pol Lt Gen Nanthadet Yoinual said on Monday.

He named the couple as Sompong Na Kul, 42, and his wife Piyanut Puengworawat, 42 and said they had nitially obtained permission to open the premises as a shop named Weerawat Panit in tambon Muno, Sungai Kolok district.

They sold farm equipment and kitchenware. The shop was later converted for use as a warehouse, he said.

The two had contacted the police, saying they would surrender on Tuesday. If they did not show up, warrants would be issued for their arrest.

They would be initially charged with illegal possession of explosive materials leading to an explosion causing deaths, injuries and damage to property. Additional charges may be brought against them later, he said.

Pol Lt Gen Nanthadet said judging from the two or three deep holes left at the site, it was likely that more than 1,000 kilogrammes of fireworks had been illegally stored in the warehouse.

Suchart Kijakarn, an assistant chief of Sungai Kolok district, said the owners sought permission to build and use the warehouse to store merchandise, but did not specify the type of goods. Shortly after the conversion was completed, they began buying and storing a range of fireworks there.

Twelve people were killed and 121 injured in the explosion. Ten of the injured were admitted for treatment at Sungai Kolok Hospital. Nearly 300 neighbouring houses were damaged, many totally destroyed, and hundreds of residents left homesless.

Health permanent secratary Opas Karnkawinpong said His Majesty the King had accepted the 10 most seriously injured for treatment under royal patronage.