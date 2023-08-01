Pharmacies add treatments for 'gold card' subscribers

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) plans to recruit pharmacies nationwide to offer medicine listed for 16 minor ailments for subscribers of the universal healthcare (UHC), also known as the "gold card" scheme.

Dr Jadet Thammathat-aree, secretary-general of the NHSO, said the office and the Pharmacy Council of Thailand (PCT) launched the project last November with 1,090 pharmacies across the country.

As of July 14, 189,035 gold card holders had registered to use the service.

Dr Jadet said the most-requested medicines are for flu, joint pain or muscle pain, skin irritation such as rashes, stomach pain and eye irritation.

The NHSO is currently working with the PCT to recruit 17,000 more pharmacies to join.

In 2024, the NHSO expects over 5,000 pharmacies will be part of the scheme and have medicines for 16 minor ailments ready to distribute, Dr Jadet said.

He added that every district will have at least one pharmacy in the NHSO scheme to administer basic medicines for subscribers. Ultimately, the NHSO wants all pharmacies to join.

Pharmacies that do so will also be able to provide annual basic health screenings for gold-card holders free of charge, which covers BMI, blood pressure, diabetes, and risks from smoking, drinking and drug use.

Dr Jadet said preventive medicines such as birth control, birth control for lactating women, emergency birth control, condoms, pregnancy tests and pregnancy supplements will also be available.

Subscribers to the scheme can show their national ID card to receive services.