Maya Bay closing for natural rehabilitation

The famous Maya Bay in Krabi will be closed for two months. National Park Photo

KRABI: Maya Bay -- made world famous by the Hollywood blockbuster The Beach starring Leonardo DiCaprio 23 years ago -- will be closed for two months during the monsoon season for the purposes of natural rehabilitation.

It was closed off to the public and tourists from Tuesday until Sept 30, said Ratchanok Phaenoi, chief of Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park.

She said this is also being done for tourist safety, as strong waves during the rainy season will make it difficult for boats to dock at Loh Sama Bay on Koh Phi Phi Le, which is within walking distance of Maya Bay.

It reopened to tourists on Jan 1 last year after being off-limits for three and a half years due to overcrowding, which led to the destruction of coral reefs and its marine ecology.

Since last year, the park has capped the total number of tourists to about 4,000 a day and does not allow people to swim in the bay in order to protect the island's sensitive ecology.

The park forbids tourist boats from docking at the bay but has a pier at Loh Sama for them. Maya Bay will be closed every year during the monsoon season from now on, the park said. Ms Ratchanok said the break will help restore its ecology.