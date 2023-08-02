Man seen holding tourists at gunpoint in Pattaya

Pattaya police inspect the viewpoint where the tourists were threatened by a gunman. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: Police are hunting a man seen on video threatening a group of foreign tourists with a gun at a viewpoint on a local hill.

The 99-second video showed the gunman was of foreign appearance, aged 20-30 years and about 170 centimetres tall. He threatened about 20 men of Middle-eastern appearance, ordering them to sit down next to each other, at the Sor Thor Ro 5 hill viewpoint.

The gunman was wearing a black shirt and black trousers and wielded a pistol he pointed at the head of one man while giving orders.

The video appeared to have been taken with a handheld device, possibly a phone, and was posted on the Siamchonnews website, with no given source. The incident apparently occurred in the morning.

Pattaya police chief Pol Col Thanapong Phothi led investigators to the scene on Wednesday. They were examining surveillance camera recording fromth area and questioning local vendors.

Police were also trying to find the tourists who were threatened.