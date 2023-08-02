Smuggled hoard seized, Chinese owner arrested

Police find a hoard of smuggled goods and arrest the Chinese owner at a warehouse in Muang district, Samut Prakan, on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A 28-year-old Chinese man was arrested after a trove of smuggled, pirated goods was found in a warehouse in Muang district on Tuesday.

Luo Zhipeng was apprehended at the warehouse, which is in tambon Phraekasa. Police also impounded about 100,000 falsely branded items that included gas stoves, skateboards, hairclippers, camera bags and table fans.

Pol Maj Gen Phuthidet Boonkrapue, head of the Economic Crime Suppression Division, said on Wednesday that the goods were all smuggled into Thailand and stored at the warehouse for sale through retail shops and online platforms.

Mr Luo admitted to ownership and was charged with hiding and selling smuggled goods, he said.