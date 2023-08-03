PSU finds 2 new species in custard apple family

Newly-discovered flowers of the Annonaceae family include 'Bunga Seng Betong'. (Photo: Prince of Songkla University)

Researchers from Prince of Songkla University (PSU) recently found two new species of the Annonaceae family of flowering plants at the Hala Bala Wildlife Sanctuary in Betong district of Yala province. The family includes custard apples.

Prof Charan Leeratiwong, from the PSU's Faculty of Science, said on Wednesday that Prof David M Johnson from the Biological Science Department of Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio, the United States, contributed along with Thai researchers and officials at the Hala Bala Wildlife Research Station.

The group of researchers have named the two newly-found species "Bunga Seng Betong" and "Bunga Seng Hala," and their respective scientific names are Friesodielsia betongensis Leerat and Friesodielsia chalermgliniana Leerat, he said.

The former is a bush of hardwood vine whose flowers are yellow, with the outer petals being arranged in a triangle. The plant is found to grow in tropical rainforest over 1,000-1,200 metres above sea level. Blooming usually takes place in May. Prof Charan said the name "betongensis" celebrates the plant's origin in Betong district.

The other new species is also a hardwood vine with uniquely wide, oval leaves. The long, yellow petals hang down from the bud. The plant grows in a tropical rainforest 500 metres above sea level and also blooms in May.

The name "chalermgliniana" honours Piya Chalermglin, a botanist from the Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research who had led the researchers, Prof Charan said.