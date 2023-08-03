Man's pelvis found at dump on full moon party island

Police believe foreigner had been killed elsewhere on Koh Phangan recently

Police search the dump where human remains were found on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province on Thursday. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: A pelvis believed to belong to a foreign man has been found along with intestines at a dump on Koh Phangan, the southern island famous for its full moon parties, police said on Thursday.

Waste collectors informed police of the discovery at the dump in Moo 4 village of Koh Phangan municipality at 12.30pm.

The pelvis weighed about five kilogrammes and was about 50 centimetres wide. Police believe it belonged to a foreign man because of its large size.

It was found inside a fertiliser sack that also held a black bag containing human intestines. The sack had been placed on a concrete-covered area where waste collectors sorted garbage before incineration.

Police estimated the death had taken place at least 24 hours before the body parts were found.

They believe the waste collectors had picked up the sack from another location on the tourist island without realising what was inside. Police are now trying to trace back the location where the sack originated and are looking for more body parts.