Three sites recognised as Asean Heritage Parks

Pha Lom Sak cliff at Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei is a popular viewpoint for tourists who want to see an entire view of the sunset. (Photo: Phu Kradueng National Park)

Phu Kradueng National Park, Phu Khieo Wildlife Forest Reserve and Nam Nao National Park have been listed as Asean Heritage Parks (AHPs), according to deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek.

She said the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment was informed of the latest listing during the 34th Meeting of Asean Senior Officials on Environment in Indonesia.

Phu Kradueng National Park contains rare plant species, such as bloomrapes or orobanchaceae, as well as white and red roses, she said. Endangered and protected wildlife animals are also found in the park, including the serow, Java pangolin, elongated tortoise and lar gibbon, she said.

Meanwhile, the Phu Khieo Wildlife Forest Reserve and Nam Nao National Park showcase unique geological features, such as limestone caves where rare plants and animals are found, including marbled cats, Indian hog deer and clouded leopards, she said. Both parks have long been associated with the culture and traditions of people living in the areas, she said. There, locals celebrate important occasions, such as the Bun Bang Fai rocket festival and Buddha image bathings.

Thailand's previous AHP listings include Khao Yai National Park, Tarutao National Park, Mu Koh Surin-Mu Koh Similan-Ao Phangnga National Parks, Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex, Hat Chao Mai National Park-Mu Koh Libong Non-hunting Area, Mu Koh Ang Thong National Park and Khao Sok National Park.