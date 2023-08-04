'Fireworks couple' hiding in Malaysia

An aerial view of the buildings damaged by the fireworks explosion that killed 12 people and injured dozens in Narathiwat's Sungai Kolok on July 29. (Photo: Border Patrol Police Unit 4414)

The two owners of a fireworks warehouse that exploded recently in Narathiwat have been hiding out in Malaysia, police confirmed on Thursday. Their business is allegedly connected to influential figures in the southern Thai province, reports said.

Pol Maj Gen Anurut Im-arb, the Narathiwat police chief, told the media that Sompong Nakul, 42, and his wife, Piyanuch Peungwirawat, 42, have not contacted officers to turn themselves in.

The couple were summoned due to the explosion at their warehouse on July 29 in tambon Muno, which killed 12 people, injured 121 and damaged 292 houses.

A source said the couple are backed by local politicians whose business involves smuggling fireworks, cigarettes, liquor, narcotics and workers.

The source mentioned that, back in 2016, they had been arrested for storing and selling 60 tonnes of fireworks and other flammable materials without a permit. However, the prosecutor did not file the case with the provincial court.

Specifically, high-profile activist Achariya Ruengrattanapong requested an investigation into Laem Chabang Port Customs Office, the Royal Thai Paramilitary Force in Muno subdistrict, and officials from the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) and 4th Army Region.

He said bringing fireworks into Narathiwat -- a province governed by an emergency decree and Internal Security Act -- would require approval from the Isoc. It remains unclear whether bribes were involved.

National police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas later acknowledged Mr Achariya's letter and said officers are probing the previous arrest of the factory's owners in 2016 to see if they had a legitimate licence to transport fireworks into the area.

Narathiwat governor Sanan Pongaksorn said most of the injured victims had returned home from the shelter as they were concerned about their property.

He said boxes of donations have been installed in front of the survivors' houses after some donors complained they were sceptical about donations made via less than transparent public agencies.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will reportedly fly to Narathiwat on Friday to visit the site.