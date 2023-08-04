Websites peddled research papers

Supachai: Police to lay criminal charge

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) is taking legal action against at least five websites selling academic papers after it found evidence that over 100 academics affiliated with 33 universities nationwide may have submitted research papers purchased online.

MHESI deputy permanent secretary, Supachai Pathumnakul, said that, in total, 109 academics were investigated for plagiarism. As of yesterday, nine were found to have purchased academic papers off the internet, while 21 have been cleared of the accusation.

Probes against the rest were continuing, he said.

Authorities ordered 33 universities across the country to look into the authenticity of their academic staff's research after a number of lecturers were found to be producing research papers outside their area of specialisation in an unusually short period of time.

Mr Supachai said out of the 33 universities concerned, eight were not doing enough to investigate the problem.

He urged the education institutions to expedite their investigation and mete out severe punishments to those found to have committed academic fraud.

The ministry has also formally asked the police to press criminal charges against at least five web pages which are selling a wide array of research papers in violation of the Tertiary Education Act, he said.

The deputy permanent secretary of education said the majority of those who bought research papers online were employed by state-run universities, as their career prospects often hinge on the amount of research they publish.

Mr Supachai said Chulabhorn Royal Academy has sacked a staff member whose work was found to contain research that was bought online.

Chiang Mai University rector Pongrak Sribunditmongkol, who also chairs the Council of University Presidents of Thailand (CUPT), said Chiang Mai University has also fired one researcher, while two others are under investigation.

"The CUPT denounces the practice, which is a gross violation of ethics," he said.

"This is not something to be taken lightly. All it takes is one person to bring the entire academic community into disrepute," he said.

Earlier this year, MHESI Minister Anek Laothamatas urged universities to proceed with legal action against any staff found guilty of, or associated with, ghostwriting and/or fraud.