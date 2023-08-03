Tourist arrivals hit 15m in first seven months

The number of tourist arrivals in Thailand exceeded 15 million from January to July this year, which is a 384% increase compared to the same period last year, deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Friday.

The total revenue generated from both Thai and international tourists during this period amounted to 1.08 trillion baht, with 638.16 million baht coming from international travellers, she said.

Although the government's target was to welcome at least 25 million tourists in 2023, the country has already seen 15.32 million arrivals during the first seven months, ending on July 30.

The top five countries contributing the most tourists were Malaysia with 2,439,710, China with 1,839,660, South Korea with 907,463, India with 885,772 and Russia with 854,946.

With the Covid-19 situation improving, the surge in tourism has also been attributed to the organisation of events to spur tourism in local and foreign markets by various agencies. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Tourist Authority of Thailand (TAT) and provincial and local authorities have contributed significantly to the tourism growth, Ms Traisuree added.