Phuket overstayer nabbed with cocaine

Nigerian man latest to be arrested in crackdown by immigration police

Police question Anamere George, a Nigerian national found to have overstayed his visa, after arresting him near a housing estate in Kathu district of Phuket on Thursday. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A Nigerian man arrested on Thursday for overstaying his visa also had cocaine in his possession, said immigration police who are continuing a crackdown on foreigners staying in the country illegally.

Pol Col Thanes Sukchai, the Phuket immigration police chief, said Anamere George, 26, was arrested at 1.30pm on the road to the Baan Suan Loch Palm housing estate in Kathu district. He had overstayed his visa by 3 years and 10 months.

An amount of cocaine was also found on him police said.

Mr George was charged with overstaying his visa and illegal possession of drugs and would be deported after going through legal proceedings, the officer said.

Pol Col Thanes said the crackdown on overstayers began last month and was continuing this month with support from tourist police.