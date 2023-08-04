Dying Chuvit devotes final days to exposing crime

Colourful whistleblower reveals he has liver cancer but says he has more stories to share before he goes

Whistleblower Chuvit Kamolvisit speaks to reporters at the Crime Suppression Division on March 31. The former massage parlour tycoon says he has stage 3 liver cancer but will devote his final days to revealing the truths that people dare not say. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Political activist Chuvit Kamolvisit has confirmed that he has stage 3 liver cancer and says he will devote the rest of his life to enlightening society about issues that others fear to comment on or bring to light.

The former massage parlour tycoon made the revelation shortly before holding a news conference on Thursday about the governance of the property developer Sansiri under its former chief executive Srettha Thavisin, now the Pheu Thai Party’s prime ministerial candidate.

Mr Chuvit revealed his health condition on a programme hosted by the well-known newscaster Sorrayuth Suthassanachinda via his Youtube and Facebook channels.

“I probably do not have much time to live because I have stage 3 liver cancer that has nearly developed to stage 4, which is the final stage,” he said.

That means the cancer is spreading to other organs or parts of the body, he said, adding that he is undergoing chemotherapy.

Mr Chuvit said many people him had asked if it would be better taking some time off and focusing on his health. However, he said he is happy with what he is doing.

“I enjoy what I’m doing,” he said. “I do it with passion. It is my pleasure to tell people what I’ve learned and to reveal the truth — the truth that some people dare not say. The truth that people do not know. When I talk, I release my tension. I feel free.

“The cycle of life is like that. After we are born, we get sick and die. Before my time ends, I wish to leave something behind.”

The former politician made a name for himself as a whistleblower last November when he revealed evidence against shady Chinese businesses including a criminal syndicate linked to Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant, pubs operated by Chinese gangs that were providing narcotics to Chinese customers, and online gambling sites and gambling dens in the capital.

His latest crusade concerns the qualifications of Mr Srettha, who Mr Chuvit claims helped to aid 12 landowners to evade 521 million baht in taxes on Sansiri’s purchase of a prime 400-square-wah plot on Sarasin Road in Bangkok (1 square wah equals 4 square metres).

Sansiri has rebutted the accusation. In a statement, the company said the sellers were responsible for dealing with the taxes and ownership transfer fees for the land sale, while the company was only duty-bound to make payments at the agreed prices and get the land ownership transferred.