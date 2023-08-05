Pita slams 'backward democracy' at uni

Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat acts as a special speaker at an orientation for freshmen at Thammasat University on Friday. (Photo supplied)

Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat alluded to the retrograde state of Thai democracy on Friday as he urged young university students to help redefine the future of their country.

Mr Pita acted as a special speaker at an orientation for freshmen at Thammasat University, talking on the topic of democracy, liberty and fairness -- seen as the three pillars of a creative society.

During the event, Mr Pita said more than half of the countries in the world are democratic but that global democracy is rapidly declining.

Regarding inequality, the wealthiest people were previously calculated at 1%. As inequality has doubled 16 times, the world's wealthiest now possess 50% of the assets on earth, while the rest only possess 2%, he said.

"We are in a world where democracy, freedom and justice are moving backward," said Mr Pita, who failed on July 13 in his initial bid to become the country's next prime minister after he was unable to secure enough support from junta-appointed senators.

''When looking back at Thailand, does Thai democracy today mean that a group of appointed senators can vote against a PM candidate voted for by the people? Doesn't real democracy mean that all people are equal? Then why was the people's power counterbalanced by a power that did not come from the people?" he asked.

"Now, independent organisations can interfere with democracy, while freedom of expression and living conditions are moving backward," Mr Pita said.

"Thailand needs a new generation to redefine democracy, freedom and justice in the country to learn about the past and define things for the future. This is the energy of the new generation, and it is about time to think big," he said.

Mr Pita urged students to gain as much knowledge as they can and think outside of the box to effect change.