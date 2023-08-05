Prayut, Anupong console blast victims

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha visits Narathiwat's Sungai Kolok district to follow up on assistance given to victims of the explosion at a fireworks warehouse in tambon Muno that killed 12 people, injured 121 others and damaged 292 houses. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, accompanied by Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda, visited victims of the firework warehouse explosion in Narathiwat on Friday, reassuring them that financial support is being processed.

Gen Prayut travelled to tambon Muno in Sungai Kolok district to follow up on the rehabilitation process of victims of the fireworks explosion and those whose houses were burned down.

He said that financial aid for the victims was being provided by the government and donations from private parties.

The Office of the Prime Minister is considering if there will be any additional funds to offer.

Gen Prayut also ordered the authorities to resolve the housing issues as quickly as possible so that the victims could return to their normal lives.

During the visit, Gen Prayut expressed his condolences to those who had lost family members and confirmed that the government will provide enough aid for all the victims.

Gen Anupong told the media that land reforms will be imposed in tambon Muno to restructure the overpopulated, inundated community and reconditioning the areas affected by the explosion.

When asked if the budget for survivors of the explosion was adequate, Gen Anupong reassured that the government will seek more funding from various sources to assist the victims.

"It is against the law to provide an amount of money which is beyond the office's jurisdiction to manage.

The government is trying its best [to compensate the survivors], especially the families of deceased victims," Gen Anupong said.

He was asked about the prosecution of the firework warehouse owners -- who have been hiding in Malaysia -- and their alleged connection with politicians. Gen Anupong stated that an investigation is underway, and no one will be exempt from legal proceedings.

The warehouse owners, Sompong Nakul, 42, and his wife, Piyanuch Peungwirawat, were summoned for questioning following the explosion on July 29 in tambon Muno, which killed 12 people, injured 121 and damaged 292 houses.

They have not yet reported to police investigators.